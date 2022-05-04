Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

