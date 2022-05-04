Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will report $23.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp reported sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 75,926 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,962. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

