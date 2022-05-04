Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.67 Million

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to announce $566.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Acushnet reported sales of $580.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.