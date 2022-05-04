Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

ELF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

