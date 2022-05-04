Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

