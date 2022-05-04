Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 4,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

