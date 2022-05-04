Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.30.

Zalando stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

