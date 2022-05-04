Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,761 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63.

Zendesk stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,388. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

