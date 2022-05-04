Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.54.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.08. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

