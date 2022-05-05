-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 225,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,425. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

