-$0.24 EPS Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Beyond Air also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 2,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,506. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.40.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.