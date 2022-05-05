$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.