$0.53 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.71. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.48 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,517,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

