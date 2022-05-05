$0.55 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. 2,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

