$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.
In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
