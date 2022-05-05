$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.