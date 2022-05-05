$1.17 EPS Expected for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.21. FirstService posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

FSV opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FirstService by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

