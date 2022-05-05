$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.23. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.04. 15,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

