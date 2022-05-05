$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 60,298,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,844,617. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

