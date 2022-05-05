$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,171. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

