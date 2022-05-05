10,000 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

