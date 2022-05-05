1,064 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 401,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,810,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 639,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 134,686 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.