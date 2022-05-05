10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.51% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.49 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.