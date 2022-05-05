1,100 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEO stock traded down $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $195.07. 276,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.