1,100 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $195.07. 276,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

