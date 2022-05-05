11,734 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,917,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,898. The company has a market capitalization of $382.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

