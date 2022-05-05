$12.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $12.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.09 billion and the highest is $12.55 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $57.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.01. 2,977,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,412. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

