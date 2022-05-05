1,281 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NKE stock traded down $7.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.89. 285,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

