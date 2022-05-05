1,295 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

