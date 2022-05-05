1,354,900 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,354,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Microvast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVST. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microvast alerts:

Shares of Microvast stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.