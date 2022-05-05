1,521 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.16 on Thursday, reaching $241.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $257.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

