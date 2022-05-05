$16.62 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.03 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

VRAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 1,787,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,049. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ViewRay by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.