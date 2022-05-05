$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.79 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 128,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

