$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will announce $161.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $165.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $158.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $647.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $706.85 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 280,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.