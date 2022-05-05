18,904 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.7% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,383. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.93 and its 200 day moving average is $256.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

