$2.08 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.40. 68,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,154. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

