$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

