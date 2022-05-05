2,037 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.93. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

