237,190 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

