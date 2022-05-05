26,147 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

