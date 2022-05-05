$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $460,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 6,118,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

