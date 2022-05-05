$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to post $29.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $27.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $119.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.75 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 29,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,150. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $299.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

