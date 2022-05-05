3,640 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,376,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 167,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

