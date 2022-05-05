$401.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will announce $401.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 411,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.53. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

