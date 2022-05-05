$458.05 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to announce $458.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.90 million and the highest is $459.20 million. NOW reported sales of $361.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.64 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.