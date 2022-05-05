4,900 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 388.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

