493 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,537,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 407,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

