5,075 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 1,678,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.