5,080 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.