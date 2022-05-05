55,520 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

