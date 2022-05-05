55I LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,496. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

