55I LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $204.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.24 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.